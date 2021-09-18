Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

