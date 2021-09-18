Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. 1,617,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

