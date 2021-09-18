Dash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.44 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $197.52 or 0.00412582 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $216.44 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002366 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.94 or 0.00987903 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,337,071 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

