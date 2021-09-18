Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $60.10.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
