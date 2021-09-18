Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

