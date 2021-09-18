Databroker Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $7,955.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

