Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $212,584.64

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $212,584.64 and approximately $12,174.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00174217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.75 or 0.07110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.62 or 1.00114501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00861932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 692,566 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.