Datum (DAT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $17,306.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.