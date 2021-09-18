DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. DCC has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.