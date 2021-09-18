DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.14 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.