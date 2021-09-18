DEAPcoin Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.36 million and $7.57 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

