DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 12.8% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $567,201.57 and $656.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00131254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

