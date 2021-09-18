Decentral Games Market Capitalization Achieves $68.07 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $207.91 or 0.00433038 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $68.07 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.64 or 0.07118306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.92 or 0.99670918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00865045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,382 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

