Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $27,888.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

