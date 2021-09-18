Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Deckers Outdoor worth $43,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.99. The company had a trading volume of 785,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,688. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.11 and its 200-day moving average is $365.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

