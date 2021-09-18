Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.99. 785,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $202.17 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.