Deeper Network Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $118.71 million and $2.94 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

