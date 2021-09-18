Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,432,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

