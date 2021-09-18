DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $1.33 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,733,965 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.