Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 3,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.