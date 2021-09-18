DeHive Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $527,644.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $527,644.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00174209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.10 or 0.07205984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.72 or 1.00243026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00846040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

