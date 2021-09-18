DeHive Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $712,348.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

