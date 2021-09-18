DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00769094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001406 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $574.18 or 0.01190249 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.