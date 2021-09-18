Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $36.72 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

