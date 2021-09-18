DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00013029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $164.23 million and $1.60 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00121760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00174943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07164734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.77 or 0.99939947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00847638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

