Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DTEGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
