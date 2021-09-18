DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,076 shares of company stock worth $29,228,939 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $563.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

