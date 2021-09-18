DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $58.48 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $58.48 million and approximately $293,950.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00130724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046657 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

