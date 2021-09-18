DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,739.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.07 or 0.00280266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $43,739.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00119573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00173611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.98 or 0.07050813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,940.04 or 1.00212888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00885889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

