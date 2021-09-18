Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 637,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

