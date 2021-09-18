Diamond (DMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,157.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005933 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $36,157.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,629,755 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

