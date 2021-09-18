DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

DKS stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

