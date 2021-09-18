DiFy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $51,984.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $771.87 or 0.01599609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

YFIII is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

