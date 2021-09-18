Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.41

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.41 and traded as high as $34.79. Digimarc shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 269,840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $575.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Digimarc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digimarc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

