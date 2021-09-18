Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Volume Tops $120.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $614,742.70 and approximately $120.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00561531 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.