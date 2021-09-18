Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.43% from the stock’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of APPS traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $66.86. 7,044,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

