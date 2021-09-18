DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $482.45 million and $2.72 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00413364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.57 or 0.00973916 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

