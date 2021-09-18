Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $219,422.99 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $219,422.99 and $482.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,414.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.58 or 0.07176680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00376112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.56 or 0.01308601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00119107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00556911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.00493642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00357000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,765,631 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

