DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Achieves $8.65 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $1,713.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,058,037,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,751,343 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

