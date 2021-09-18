Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.65 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Digitex has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $301,371.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

