Digitex Token (DGTX) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

