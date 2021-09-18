Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 0% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

