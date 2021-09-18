DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DirectView stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 219,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. DirectView has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

DirectView Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

