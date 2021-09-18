DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DirectView stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 219,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. DirectView has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
DirectView Company Profile
