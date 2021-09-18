Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Position Increased by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up 1.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $644,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $116.57. 1,265,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

