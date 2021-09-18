Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) is United Maritime Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,292. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

