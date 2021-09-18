Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.93

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.93 and traded as low as $84.79. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 8,310,853 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,617,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,774,000 after buying an additional 199,265 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

