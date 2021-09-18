Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.20% of Discovery worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 7,577,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,402. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

