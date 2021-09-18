DistX (DISTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,775.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. DistX has a market cap of $15,948.39 and $37,775.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00123407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00174170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.42 or 0.07285715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,430.76 or 1.00059639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00860427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

