Divi (DIVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.88 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Divi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Divi has a market cap of $98.88 million and $240,070.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00143834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.00505381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,509,370,606 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

