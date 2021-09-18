DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $424.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.