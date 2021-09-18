DMM: Governance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $566,577.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $566,577.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.